By Union-Bulletin staff
County commissioners signed an interlocal cost sharing agreement with Walla Walla City Council and the Port of Walla Walla to complete a corridor and intersection study of U.S. Highway 12 between Second Avenue and Airport Way.
Councilman Jerry Cummins said he recommends this interlocal agreement to create a stronger case when applying for funding of an overpass.
He said Walla Walla County, the Port of Walla Walla, and the city of Walla Walla would work with the U.S. Highway 12 coalition to support an overpass and apply for funding through the federal government. If they do not receive funding after a five-year period, they will look into other options, such as a roundabout.
Originally, the city favored roundabouts because it seemed more realistic to receive funding for two, $8 million roundabouts, as opposed to $32 million or more for an overpass, according to councilman Tom Scribner.
“Commissioners for both the Port of Walla Walla and Walla Walla County, think that the citizens would not support a roundabout,” Scribner said.
The commissioners are strongly against a roundabout because of growth projections in north Walla Walla, which would require more roundabouts to be built in the next 30 years because they wouldn’t hold the amount of traffic, Scribner said.
He said an overpass would be a more permanent solution.