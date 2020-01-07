Plaza Way library to reopen after water damage

The Plaza Way Community Library will reopen Wednesday at 11 a.m. after the damage has been repaired from a pipe fitting that broke and flooded half the library in early December.
A lot of materials are available for the community, as stock is again at full capacity because people have been returning books but have not been able to check them out.
“There’s a pretty constant flow of materials going in and out. Everything’s been coming back but nothing’s been going out, so we have tons of material,” said Chris Eckstadt, who manages the library branch.
He said only about a dozen books had water damage and needed to be replaced.
“The person who owns the properties (Block Properties), is supposed to be paying for the damages,” he said.
Firefighters had to come to the library and pump water out with shop vacuums for two hours when it happened.
Five Star Disaster Services came with dehumidifiers and fans, which ran for almost two weeks to get the moisture out of the air, Eckstadt said.
To prevent mold, the sheetrock and insulation on the bottom walls were removed along with the baseboards.
Before opening, they will have the carpet cleaned and put all the books back on the shelves, Eckstadt said.
“We’re ready to get back to work and open the doors and get going again,” Eckstadt said.