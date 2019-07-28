WALLA WALLA COUNTY commissioners
When: Monday and Tuesday. Monday’s meeting starts at 9:15 a.m. for review of vouchers, electronic payments and warrants on consent agenda. It reconvenes at 9:30 a.m., recesses at noon and reconvenes at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday’s workshop begins at 9:30 a.m.
Where: Walla Walla County Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 W. Main St.
Monday
Planning: Appointment of people for interim responsibilities at the Community Development Department.
Extension: Approve interagency agreement between county and Washington State University Cooperative Extension.
Personnel: Revised job description approval form for assistant clerk of the board for the commissioner’s office.
Public hearing: Public hearing at 11 a.m. to take comment on extending interim zoning regarding maximum density of mobile and manufactured home parks and residential uses in Burbank Residential Zoning District.
Tuesday
Workshop: Miscellaneous or unfinished business to come before the board.