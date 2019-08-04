Walla Walla County commissioners

When: Monday and Tuesday. Monday’s meeting starts at 9:30 a.m., recesses at noon and reconvenes at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday’s workshop begins at 9:30 a.m.

Where: Walla Walla County Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 W. Main St.

Monday

BUDGET: Public hearing at 9:30 a.m. to consider amendments to 2019 county budget. Action may follow.

CENSUS: Request approval to create a 2020 Census Blue Mountain Complete Count Committee and solicit for members.

MEETING HOURS: Request approval to change Department of Community Health staff meeting hours.

VETERANS: Vote on application for grant to create a Veterans Service Officer Program.

PLANNING: Vote on ordinances to enact updates to the county Comprehensive Plan and Development Regulations.

BIDS: Open bids for Port Kelly Road railroad crossing and Dodd Road railroad crossing projects.

CLOSED SESSIONS: Possible executive sessions to discuss litigation or potential litigation, review qualifications of an applicant for employment or review performance of an employee and for collective bargaining negotiations. 

Tuesday

Workshop: Miscellaneous and unfinished business to come before the board.

