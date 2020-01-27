OK to fold local ballots

Voters may have noticed that their Walla Walla County ballots for the Feb. 11 special election don’t quite fit into their proper envelopes.
Don’t fear, elections officials told the U-B this morning. They can be folded to fit.
“I usually fold it into even thirds,” said David Valiant, the county elections supervisor, who explained the county knew about the problem
“Folds don’t matter with the machine,” said County Auditor Karen Martin.
For the vote to be counted, however, the ballot must be in the signed declaration envelope, Valiant said.
This was the first election using a new local printer company, Praxis Group, which is in charge of printing, folding, inserting and delivering the ballots to the post office, where the Elections Office oversees the “send out” when they are already sealed, Martin said.
The crew working at Praxis Group is similar to the old crew, who worked at Color Press before they went out of business, she said.
For three years the county worked with a printer in Western Washington but decided to go to a local printing company for quality control and later due dates, she said.
On the ballot for this election is the county wide emergency medical service levy and five school district levies.