Commissioners are Jim Johnson, Todd Kimball and Greg Tompkins. With all present Monday, the board voted as follows:
SECURITY: Approved purchase of video recording server and surveillance software for Public Safety Building on Alder Street from Walla Walla Electric to replace unrepairable equipment. Total price will be $4,341. Unanimous.
ELECTIONS: Opened three bids for remodel of county Elections Department. Recommendation on award of contract to be made next week after review of bids. Unanimous.
GRANT: Approved execution of closeout report for state Community Development Block Grant contract for public services provided by Blue Mountain Action Council to low and moderate income residents. Unanimous.