Commissioners are Jim Johnson, Todd Kimball and Greg Tompkins. With all present Monday, the board voted as follows:
CORRECTIONS: Approved request to proceed with project to retrofit underutilized area in County Jail to add temporary holding areas. Unanimous.
ROAD PROJECTS: Approved contracts with Pavement Surface Control of Kennewick for the Port Kelly Road and Dodd Road railroad crossing projects. Company was sole bidder on both with offer of $31,790 for the Port Kelly Road
project and $39,842.50.
Unanimous.
GRANT: Approved agreement with city of Walla Walla relative to 2019 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Program. Approval followed discussion of expenditure of county’s portion of grant, $5,241, proposed to be used to acquire technology equipment, including computers and portable radios. Unanimous.