The members of a six-person committee that will provide feedback to Walla Walla County officials preparing to draw county district maps were announced at a county commissioner meeting Monday, March 21.
The members will include county Commissioner Todd Kimball, Auditor Karen Martin and Elections Supervisor Dave Valiant. They will be joined by Kari Isaacson, Wendi Kregger and Marjorie Sanborn, representing county Democrats, Republicans and independents, respectively.
The committee was formed in response to an unusually crowded March 14 meeting of the county commissioners, when area residents called for additional transparency and public involvement in the redistricting process. Several, including Isaacson, called for new maps to create a district centered more around the city of Walla Walla, saying current maps divided that community more than was necessary.
Redistricting is required following results from the 2020 census.
With 2020 census data in hand, the county’s elections department, which is part of the county auditor’s office, is preparing several drafts of potential district maps. County commissioners will then have the final say on which of the proposed maps would be adopted.
That final map determines district boundaries for commissioners of both the county and the Port of Walla Walla and must be adjusted in response to changes in population since the 2010 census.
Walla Walla County missed a state-mandated deadline of Dec. 31, 2021, to submit their county district maps, apparently due to a misunderstanding of state law, Martin said during a previous interview. In response to questions from the U-B, state and county officials were not able to clarify whether this missed deadline would have any specific consequences.
County officials have indicated that they are aiming to finalize maps by May 2, two weeks prior to the first day that candidates can file to run for public office during 2022 elections.
Due to that short timeline, county officials voiced concerns during their March 14 meeting that an independent committee might slow down the process too much. However, commissioners ultimately decided to form the committee.
