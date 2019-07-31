Walla Walla County commissioners Monday extended an interim ordinance limiting residential development in Burbank.
After a public hearing, commissioners voted unanimously to extend the ordinance six months to allow time for additional planning. Under the interim rule, new residential development in the Burbank Residential Zoning District is limited to four units per acre, assuming availability of water and sewer services.
The ordinance was enacted last August in response to concerns by residents about mobile and manufactured home parks in the Burbank area. It was set to expire on Aug. 7 unless commissioners voted to extend it.
Commission Chairman Todd Kimball said county officials had hoped to have new development regulations finished before now, but work had been delayed by the need to finish updates to the county Comprehensive Plan.
Kimball and fellow Commissioners Jim Johnson and Greg Tomkins told the audience at Monday’s meeting they intend to have new development regulations in place before the six month extension expires.
“We don’t want to just keep kicking this can down the road,” Johnson said. “We want to get this done.”
Burbank resident Wayne Langford, who was one of the four people who spoke at Monday’s hearing, told commissioners the community was “strongly in favor of extending this ordinance.”
Langford said Burbank “has a 70-year history of poor planning or what appears to be no planning in certain areas.” This has left the area with pockets of substandard or over-dense housing while more newer homes in the community have been built on larger lots, most well in excess of ½ acre.
“Burbank is in a prime position to capitalize on the increased demand for larger lots and country living,” he said. “Creating ordinances that would promote positive economic development and vitality would be an asset to the community and to the county.”
But another speaker, Wilma Burgess of WRB Burbank Rentals, said she “would like to see affordable housing in Burbank, and by affordable we have to look at all the people who are wanting to live in Burbank.”
Noting the cost of living “is so much higher than what we used to have to face ... I hope that you will seek out facts and do what is best for Burbank, which I think is affordable housing,” she said.