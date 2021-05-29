Most homeowners can expect a "substantial increase" in property value this week when the Walla Walla County Assessor's Office mails out notice Friday, June 4.
“Many of you will be receiving a change of value notice soon. Most properties will see a substantial increase in the assessed value due to the increasing market,” Walla Walla County Assessor Debra Antes said in a release.
Washington state requires the county to assess properties at 100% of market value, which is the value at which a homeowner could expect to sell their property.
Sales of similar properties are used to determine assessments of homes, the release stated.
Even if the homeowner's assessment increases, it does not mean that the homeowner’s property taxes will increase by the same percentage, Antes said in the release. As values increase, the levy rate should decrease.
Appraisers are not able to meet with homeowners in person due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Call the Assessor’s Office to speak with an appraiser at 509-524-2560.