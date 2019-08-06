Walla Walla County commissioners
Commissioners are Jim Johnson, Todd Kimball and Greg Tompkins. With all present Monday, the board voted as follows:
BUDGET: Approved amendments to the county’s 2019 budget. No comments received at public hearing. Unanimous.
CENSUS: Approved proposal from the county Department of Community Health to create a Blue Mountain Complete Count Committee and solicit for members. Unanimous.
MEETINGS: Approved change of Department of Community Health staff meeting hours to 10 a.m. to noon each third Tuesday of the month. Unanimous.
VETERANS: Approved proposal by Department of Community Health to apply for state Department of Veterans Affairs grant to create a Veterans Service Officer Program. Program to assist veterans and their families with applying for benefits, programs and services. Unanimous.
PLANNING: Approved ordinances for 2018 amendments to the county’s Comprehensive Plan and Development Regulations and to renew interim zoning for mobile-manufactured home parks and residential uses in the Burbank Residential Zoning District. Unanimous.
BIDS: Opened bids for railroad crossing projects on Port Kelly Road and Dodd Road. Recommendations on award of contracts to be
made next week after review by Public Works Department. No action taken.