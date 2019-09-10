Walla Walla County commissioners
Commissioners are Jim Johnson, Todd Kimball and Greg Tompkins. With all present Monday, the board voted as follows:
SURPLUS: Approved resolution to declare used vehicles belonging to county Public Works Department as surplus to allow for sale. Unanimous.
SAND: Authorized Public Works director to award vendor quote for winter road snow and sand materials. Unanimous.
PERSONNEL: Approved revised job description approval form for administrative services supervisor for Court Services. Unanimous.
REMODEL: Awarded contract for remodel of space in County Courthouse to house Elections Department to S&K Mountain Construction. Company was lowest of three bidders with offer of $139,392. Unanimous.
GRANTS: Approved recommendations of the Community Health Advisory Board for grant funding and to award contracts for services to various organizations through the 2020 Developmental Disability Funding and the 2020 Coordinated Homeless Housing Funding. Unanimous.