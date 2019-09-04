Walla Walla County Commissioners
Commissioners are Jim Johnson, Todd Kimball and Greg Tompkins. With all present Tuesday, the board voted as follows:
Remodel: Agreed to continue review of bids received for remodel of space in County Courthouse to house Elections Department. No action taken.
Veterans services: Approved application for grant from Washington Department of Veterans Affairs to create a Veteran Service Officer Program. Position to allow for better oversight and use of the Veterans Relief Fund with the focus of serving indigent veterans. Unanimous.
Youth services: Approved agreement with Third Sector New England Inc. to provide services for the Anchor Community Initiative program to end youth homelessness. Unanimous.
Records: Approved grant agreement with the Washington Office of the Secretary of State, Archives and Records Management Division, to help improve and organize Community Health Department records. Unanimous.
Water system: Approved county and Port of Walla Walla expenditures from Economic Development Sales Tax funds for the Wallula Dodd Water System Improvement Project. Unanimous.