Governor tours Walla Walla County flood areas

Gov. Jay Inslee toured Mill Creek with Walla Walla County officials Tuesday in an effort to obtain federal assistance to fix roads, bridges and support structures along the waterway after heavy flooding hit the region earlier this month.
“To see the destruction up and down the creek was really devastating, and we are here to help,” Inslee said during a media tour on 7 Mile Road, where he was briefed on the $4.3 million damage to a bridge there.
Walla Walla County recently submitted damage assessments to the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Public Assistance program, totaling $8.7 million of lost infrastructure.
In that total the city of Walla Walla Public Utilities portion of $2.3 million is being removed and transferred over to Umatilla County, Ore., due to the drinking water’s transmission infrastructure in Oregon.
Walla Walla County Public Works Director Tony Garcia said his department’s emergency reserve fund is $2 million, and without outside assistance it won’t have enough money to pay for damages.
He said in addition to applying for FEMA funding, the county also applied for Federal Highway Administration Emergency Relief and Public Law 8449 funding, all together totaling $10 million.
The Individual Assistance program numbers submitted to the FEMA were well over $3 million for both personal structural damage and loss of personal belongings, according to Walla Walla Emergency Management Director Liz Jessee.
Gov. Inslee met up Mill Creek in the Kooskooskie area with county commissioners Greg Tompkins and Todd Kimball, Garcia, Jessee and resident Dave Knight, to talk about the critical damage sustained there.
“I’m glad you have a good community response,” Inslee said. “I’ve talked to your county commissioners. They have a robust plan to assess this.”
Inslee said emergency response officials are working with counties to assess damage across the state. Other communities, particularly west of the Cascades, were also severely affected by the early February rain and floods.
“In order to obtain federal assistance, we have to be able to document a certain amount of damage, and that is what the teams are doing right now,” Inslee said.
To get federal funding, public infrastructure loss across the state has to hit about $10.5 million, he said.
The statewide total is now over $50 million, according to information Jessee provided the U-B Tuesday from Washington State Emergency Management.
Inslee said there is no competition internally between counties in the state for federal assistance.
He said the state Legislature is considering creating additional funding to help strengthen communities and have a resistance plan for climate change.
“There is also under consideration a state package of funds to help local communities,” Inslee said. “It’s in the House budget, and during the budgetary process I am hopeful that some things can happen to help these local communities.”
Commissioner Kimball told the U-B Tuesday that Inslee indicated that there is a bill going through the Legislature for $100 million for assistance to damaged areas as a result of climate change.
“Gov. Inslee did spend a considerable amount of time speaking about the funding that may be put into the budget for mitigating damage from natural disasters in Washington state, which I think is a great idea,” Kimball said. “He is acutely aware that a county of our size could not just come up with the funds needed to repair damaged infrastructure from natural disasters.”
Inslee said flooding in the Walla Walla area is a recurrent story across the state as the effects of climate change become clear.
“We know what’s coming,” he said. “We’re going to have more flood events, we’re going to have more big melt events from snow and we’re going to have more fire events.”
Jessee said the frequency of diverting Mill Creek water into Bennington Lake has increased, every year during the flood season for the last four years, after not diverting water for eight years.
Inslee said there should be a bipartisan solution to build a statewide response to the threat of climate change.
“The face of climate change is right here in Walla Walla,” Inslee said. “We have to become prepared for it, and I hope the Legislature will act in that regard. Certainly this is one of the more beautiful places in the state of Washington, so it is certainly going to be on my mind.”