Gov. Inslee will tour Walla Walla's flood damage Tuesday morning

Gov. Jay Inslee is coming to Walla Walla County to tour the flood damage upstream along Mill Creek in the Kooskooskie area.
During his tour, he will discuss the flood damage with the media. Look for coverage of that Wednesday in the Union-Bulletin and online.
Damage assessment information collected by the county has been submitted to the governor’s office, officials said.
Based on this information, Inslee may request a major disaster declaration from the president for three federal assistance programs.
These programs include the Individual Assistance Program for residences and personal belongings, the Small Business Association for low-interest loans and the Public Assistance Program for roads, bridges and other infrastructure, according to a release.
The information has been given to the Washington State Military Department Emergency Management Division, according to Liz Jessee, Walla Walla County Emergency Management Department director.
Walla Walla County Board of Commissioners also sent a formal letter to the governonr requesting he petition the Federal Emergency Management Agency for a major disaster declaration, she said in a release.
The president will decide, based on the data provided and the information on the letter of request, which programs will be activated, she said.
If an individual assistance declaration is made, the Federal Emergency Management Agency will announce methods for registering damages, which could take days or weeks, Jessee said.