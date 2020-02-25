Gov. Inslee sees face of climate change in Walla Walla flood devastation

Gov. Jay Inslee met with Walla Walla County officials and toured Mill Creek this morning in an effort to help the community get federal assistance to fix roads, bridges and support structures along the creek after heavy flooding hit the Valley earlier this month.
“To see the destruction up and down the creek was really devastating, and we are here to help,” Inslee said during a media tour on 7 Mile Road, where he was briefed on damage to of the multi-million dollar bridge there.
Before that, he met upstream in the Kooskooskie community on Mill Creek with county commissioners Greg Tompkins and Todd Kimball, County Public Works Director Tony Garcia, Emergency Management Director Liz Jessee and Kooskooskie resident Dave Knight, to talk about the critical damage sustained there.
“I’m glad you have a good community response,” Inslee said. “I’ve talked to your county commissioners. They have a robust plan to assess this.”
Inslee said the Washington state emergency response department is working with the county to assess damage across the state. Other communities, particularly west of the Cascades, were also severely impacted by the early February rain and floods.
“In order to obtain federal assistance, we have to be able to document a certain amount of damage, and that is what the teams are doing right now,” Inslee said.
To get federal funding, public infrastructure loss across the state has to hit about $10.5 million, he said.
The total just for Walla Walla County is about $8.7 million, according to information Jessee provided the U-B this afternoon. The statewide total is now over $50 million, according to Washington State Emergency Management, she said.
Inslee said the state legislature is considering creating additional funding to help local communities become strengthened and have a resistance plan against climate change.
“There is also under consideration a state package of funds to help local communities,” he said. ”It’s in the House budget, and during the budgetary process I am hopeful that some things can happen to help these local communities.”
He said this recent flooding event at Mill Creek in Walla Walla is a recurrent story across the state of Washington as the effects of climate change become clear.
“I am seeing this kind of damage across our beautiful state of these horrific floods caused by these huge rain events,” Inslee said. “We know what’s coming. We’re going to have more flood events, we’re going to have more big melt events from snow and we’re going to have more fire events.”
He said there should be a bipartisan solution to build a statewide response to the threat of climate change.
“The face of climate change is right here in Walla Walla,” Inslee said. “We have to become prepared for it, and I hope the legislature will act in that regard. Certainly this is one of the more beautiful places in the state of Washington, so it is certainly going to be on my mind.”