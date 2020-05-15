Walla Walla County Fairgrounds General Manager Bill Ogg is poised for a new position as executive director of the 11-day Nebraska State Fair and the Askarben Livestock Show.
Although not yet formally offered the position, Ogg was approved for hire by the Nebraska State Fair Board, as first reported in Omaha and other Nebraska media.
Ogg said today he will likely hear word on the position early next week, meaning Walla Walla County commissioners may have to find a new fairgrounds director as the 2020 Walla Walla Fair & Frontier Days hangs in limbo from the COVID-19 pandemic.
A decision on what this year's 154th annual event will look like will be back up for discussion June 8.
In the meantime, Ogg said he is proud of the growth in the local Fair board over the last three years and its unity toward common goals.
“I don’t deserve, nor do I take credit for all of that, but I do think I contributed to that, and so I am proud of that,” he said. “I am proud of some of the physical improvements that we’ve done."
He also counts the growth in exhibitors and the Fair's expansion into a new genre of music with Chicago originally booked as this year's headliner before today's announcement of postponement to 2021.
“It’s a beautiful community, and a wonderful place to live, again, very proud and humbled to serve with the board and the staff I get to work with. I certainly encourage the community's continued support of the Fair and of the fairgrounds events,” he said.
Ogg came to the position in Walla Walla in April 2017. For about five years before that he served as regional marketing and sales representative for Norfolk Iron and Metal of Greeley, Colo., a followup to more than 30 years in rodeo, public events, and fair and facilities management.
The new job is closer to two of his children, in addition to being a larger operation.
Ogg said he looked at job listings and applied the day he had to decide to lay off four full-time employees in Walla Walla, an effect of coronavirus-related revenue losses.
He said the frustrations of the unknown of the pandemic, through no fault of any elected officials or appointed board members, is his reason for applying elsewhere.
Because of the rapid timing of the new position, there is no plan yet for his replacement.
The new role would bring fresh challenges and opportunities, he said.
In Nebraska, he said the Fair and livestock show is a year-round tenant on a nonprofit managed complex. The Fair cooperates with non-Fair events and helps the community bid, invite and host those.
It's a contrast to Walla Walla, where cancellations from the pandemic of special events have eaten into revenues.
“The day-to-day maintenance concerns and the year-round budget for the events is not the responsibility” of the director in Nebraska, Ogg said. “The Fair and the major livestock show are the two major responsibilities of the position.”
He said the state fair has the attraction of being broader and represents a greater constituency. It has more involvement with the organizations that are dear to him personally and professionally.
“It is a newer facility, and so there, while maintenance and physical upkeep is always a concern, it’s not quite as burdensome as it is here,” he said.