Walla Walla County’s director of community development is out of a job.
Tom Glover was severed from the position as of Monday afternoon, County Commission Chairman Todd Kimball said today.
“The relationship was not working out,” Kimball said.
The commissioner said that because it was a personnel issue, he could not comment further. No interim director has been appointed at this time, and county Commissioner Greg Tompkins was acting as the contact person for administrative matters.
Kimball said commissioners will be going out in the near future to find a replacement for Glover.
An attempt to reach Glover for comment was not successful as of press time.
Glover was picked in 2007 to head the county Community Development Department and left that position in 2010 to head the joint planning agency formed when the county and city of Walla Walla merged their operations that year.
When the city pulled out of the agreement in 2014, dissolving the agency, Glover returned to head the county Community Development Department in 2015 when it was re-formed.