Walla Walla County commissioners Monday appointed an interim director for the county Community Development Department.
Lauren Prentice, principal planner, was named as acting Community Development Department director following the ouster of former Director Tom Glover last week.
Commissioners also appointed building inspector Ron Bull as the interim county building official and fire marshal. Bull will have the authority to request assistance from outside contractors as needed for fulfilling his duties, according to the resolution approved Monday.
Commissioner Greg Tompkins was also given the authority to assist the department in administrative matters such as budgeting, contract administration and personnel.
Tompkins will not be making any decisions or directing processing of land-use decisions or project permits.
“I’ll be providing management oversight only,” he said.
Glover was dismissed on July 22 after an executive session by the commissioners to review the performance of a public employee. Both he and commission Chairman Todd Kimball have declined to comment on the reason for the dismissal, citing personnel issues.
Glover was initially hired as Community Development director in 2007 and in 2010 was picked to lead a joint planning agency when the county and city of Walla Walla merged their planning and development departments.
The joint agency was dissolved in 2014 when the city pulled out of the agreement. Glover was then brought back to head the reformed county Community Development Department in 2015.