Walla Walla County commissioners will hold a special meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday. Commissioners will meet at the county Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 W. Main St., Walla Walla. The meeting will be for a workshop with Community Health Department staff on mental health residential services.
