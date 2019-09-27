The Walla Walla County commissioners will have their third and fourth meet and greet events of the year next week in Prescott and Waitsburg.
The first will be 5:30-7 p.m. Monday at the Prescott Library, 103 S. D Street.
The second is 5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Waitsburg Lions Club Community building at the Waitsburg Fairgrounds, 349 E. 10th Street.
These events will not have a formal agenda. Residents are invited to stop by, meet their commissioners and ask questions or share their concerns.
The Board of County Commissioners has held meetings in various areas of the county in past years as a way to allow access to those people who are unable to attend regular commission meetings.
The gatherings are part of continuing effort to ensure residents have convenient access to public information regarding county government operations (such as making audio recordings of meetings available on the county’s website and encouraging the posting of all feasible county documents on the website), according to a release.
For questions, call 524-2505 or email wwcocommissioners@co.walla-walla.wa.us.