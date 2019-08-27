Walla Walla County Commissioner Jim Johnson announced Monday he is being treated for leukemia.
In a message to county employees, Johnson said he was diagnosed last week with acute myeloid leukemia, a cancer of the blood and bone marrow.
Johnson said his team of health care providers here and at the Seattle Cancer Care Alliance are working on a plan to fight the disease. This will periodically require travel to Seattle for treatment.
“During that time, I will answer emails and participate in meetings by phone as much as I am able,” Johnson said. “I know there will be times when that will just not be possible at which time Commissioner (Todd) Kimball and Commissioner (Greg) Tompkins have assured me they will step in to fulfill those responsibilities as needed.”
Johnson said he fully intends to continue his duties as a county commissioner to the best of his ability. “I am ready to fight this and appreciate your positive thoughts, support and prayers,” he said.