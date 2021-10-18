Christopher Columbus is staying put. And Marcus Whitman, in statue form, will move from Washington, D.C., to Walla Walla County.
On Monday, Oct. 18, the Board of County Commissioners members Todd Kimball, Greg Tompkins and Jennifer Mayberry voted to allow the statue of Columbus to remain on the lawn of the Walla Walla County Superior Court, where it has been since 1911.
After requesting in August that residents email in their comments regarding the Columbus statue, commissioners received 75 letters advocating for its removal and 529 letters asking for it to be retained, Kimball said during the weekly commission meeting.
He read each of the more than 600 emails, watched submitted videos and tackled recommended readings as he could, Kimball said.
It was a difficult task – multiple letters did not specifically endorse to remove or to retain, and several letters asked commissioners to rethink options for community engagement and not limit information gathering to e-mails or letters, Kimball said.
As well, he looked over the multiple petitions submitted to commissioners in favor of the statue’s status quo — no petitions for removal were filed with his office, Kimball said — and counted 1,949 names.
“I’ve learned a lot in the past 16 months,” Kimball told his audience, noting there has “clearly been a push to remove” the image of Columbus during that time.
The statue has been a contentious subject since 2020, when a vandal defaced the statue and wrote “stolen land” and “genocide” on its base.
The incident came in a nationwide wave of activists demanding the removal of statues of Columbus.
Two commission meeting participants on Monday raised the unsavory history of Columbus forcing thousands of Caribbean islands native people into slave labor and capturing and selling many native women and children, regardless of age and knowing they would become sex slaves.
In Columbus’s opinion indigenous Americans were to be considered commodities. According to archived writings, the explorer wrote that the market value of a female sex slave with that of a piece of farmland. Slave dealers, Columbus said, were particularly interested in purchasing nine- or 10-year-old girls.
Other people spoke Monday of a need to retain historical statues to learn from history.
Kimball said there is much passion on both sides of the issue. In an attempt to best know the concerns raised by members of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation regarding the Italian navigator’s crimes against indigenous peoples, Kimball requested access to relevant Whitman College lectures but has so far not received a response, he said.
“I understand that Columbus could be recognized, as a person in the past, that is, in their terms, ‘evil.’”
Removing the statue of Columbus, however, is not the way to open dialogue about or learn from the past, Kimball said.
“If we were to erase from history and remove statues of all presidents of the U.S. on their stance of not recognizing gay marriage when they took office, we would be left with one — Joe Biden,” he said.
Historical figures, good and bad, are a source of inspiration and an educational opportunity, he added.
This was the day to decide the fate of the courthouse statue, Tompkins said, adding the community needs to regain an ability to have civil discourse about hard topics.
With the unanimous vote the commission moved on to the Marcus Whitman statue, which for seven decades has been displayed at the National Statuary Hall Collection in Washington, D.C.
Kimball said he had several conversations with elected officials concerning this statue.
Whitman’s legacy has also come under increased scrutiny for the missionary’s part in the exploitation of Cayuse, Umatilla, and Walla Walla people and the grabbing of tribal lands.
Change.org petitioner Peter Eberle noted the country is “in a moment of reckoning with racial injustice in the United States, one in which many cities are contending with monuments that celebrate a history of racialized oppression.”
A frequent argument against the removal of monuments is that removal constitutes an erasure of history, wrote Eberle.
“In response to this argument, the American Historical Association has stated that ‘history comprises both facts and interpretations of those facts. To remove a monument, or to change the name of a school or street, is not to erase history, but rather to alter or call attention to a previous interpretation of history,’” Eberle pointed out in his petition started nearly a year ago to remove the Marcus Whitman statue in downtown Walla Walla.
Whitman’s statue is being replaced with one of Billy Frank Jr., a Nisqually tribal member and environmental activist.
Kimball said he has heard opinions that the county should not accept the Whitman likeness but that a decision must be made.
The statue is suitable for indoor display or inside a weatherproof case; all the costs associated with relocation will be shouldered by Washington state, Mayberry said, noting she was told it could take as long as three years to reach Walla Walla County.
So far the Whitman Mission National Historic Site has declined to accept the statue of its namesake, due to a dissenting vote by tribal members, and commissioners are waiting to hear back from Ft. Walla Walla Museum officials.
Federal rules say the piece must come to Walla Walla County and be put on county grounds or at a museum located in the county. It has to be left intact and viewable.
Lots of feelers have gone out but no definitive response has come in, Kimball said.
Joshua Walker, in the commission chambers’ audience, said he thinks it would be a good idea for the statue to be melted down.
With a yet-to-be-determined home for the Marcus Whitman's image, Kimball and Mayberry voted to accept the Whitman statue; Tompkins dissented.
