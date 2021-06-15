Burbank area fires a call for vigilance, highlights need for volunteers

Two fires in Burbank on Sunday, June 13, took a collaborative effort to get under control.
About 100 acres of property belonging to the Washington state Department of Fish and Wildlife were burned in an afternoon double blaze on Two Rivers Road and Hanson Loop, said District 5 Fire Chief Michael Wickstrom.
Before they were contained, seven different agencies has answered the call for help. Some 25-30 acres burned in the Dodd Road area and about 60-70 acres on Hanson Loop, Wickstrom said Monday, June 14.
The first call came into the District 5 station at 1:45 p.m., alerting to a natural cover wildland fire near Dodd Road. Wickstrom was the only staff available, as the two other employees on the shift had earlier responded to a medical call, the chief said.
“I decided to take a grass rig to squirt a little bit of water while I waited for mutual aid. Then there was a secondary fire, but I knew there were no structures in that area," Wickstrom said, adding he worried the Dodd Road fire would be sending a lot of smoke into the way of drivers.
Fish & Wildlife officials called for helicopter aid, bringing choppers from Ellensburg and Moses Lake to dip buckets from the Columbia River and other nearby bodies of water.
The buckets on the aircraft can hold from 150 to 300 gallons and a skilled pilot can make use of every drop via wind velocity, Wickstrom said.
“They can put out 300 or 400 feet of fire line and make a cooling area of 10 to 20 feet wide," he said. "We were lucky to get them, that’s why this was only an eight hour fire.”
The call also went out to bring a “fire train” to the scene. The specialized tanks hold 40,000 gallons of water and has high-pressure water cannons that reach 200 feet out from the railroad track. The tanks are refilled by dropping hoses into rivers or lakes, he said.
This is already a challenging summer for fire control, Wickstrom pointed out.
“We are 100 calls ahead than we were on this date last year," he said. "And where we rely on volunteerism, 10 years ago we had 48 volunteers and now we have 14.”
It’s a tough act to balance between family, work, three hours of weekly training and required college-level courses, he said.
“I don’t know if I could do it," Wickstrom said. "But we can’t continue to hire career staff, we don’t have that kind of money.”
The dry 2021 spring has not helped — ground moisture levels are the lowest they’ve been in 20 years, said Wickstrom, who has been with the fire district for 22 years, the last 12 as its chief.
“We’re at a critical time, we could have a devastating fire in the Blue Mountains area,” he said.
“Everyone has to be extra careful this summer, especially in the Blues," Wickstrom said. "If you’re camping, be paranoid about fire, be vigilant in how you’re managing that.”