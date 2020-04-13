As election season nears, WW County Commissioner Jim Johnson reports a return to good health

Eight-year Walla Walla County Commissioner Jim Johnson is now in remission from acute myeloid leukemia.
He said if he wrote a script of the events, it couldn’t have gone better.
“There are no guarantees it won’t come back, but all in all, things look pretty good, and I’ve got a good outlook and attitude. … I am going forward like I’m going to live to be 100,” he said.
In August of last year, Johnson went to his general physical here in Walla Walla.
After his blood test came back, he heard he had suspect results; he was anemic.
Multiple tests later, he found himself diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, a cancer of the blood and bone marrow.
Health care professionals told him he needed to go to Seattle for the best treatment, he said.
Johnson and his wife, Linda, quickly picked up and moved to Seattle in September, where he underwent chemotherapy, total body radiation and a stem cell transplant, he said.
The chemotherapy and total body radiation therapy destroyed his native stem cells, and they were replaced with the cells from a donor his team of oncologists found through a website called bethematch.org.
His donor was from Italy and a 10 out of 10 blood match, Johnson said.
Those new cells engraft, meaning the transplanted stem cells travel through the blood to the bone marrow and begin to make new white blood cells, red blood cells and platelets.
That process will continue for the next year; during this time, he will have a very compromised immune system, he said.
Meanwhile, Johnson has worked to fulfilled his duties as a top county government official to the best of his capabilities.
Although he wasn’t in Walla Walla, he responded to emails and attended meetings by phone, said fellow Walla Walla County Commissioner Todd Kimball.
“I couldn’t be happier that he is cancer-free. ... I’ve enjoyed working with him the last three years, and I hope he runs again,” Kimball said.
Johnson, along with several other county officials, are up for reelection this fall. The filing period is May 11-15.
Johnson and his wife were able to return to their home in Walla Walla in March with the happy news that he is in remission.
“With four children, seven grandchildren and my amazing wife and caregiver, Linda, I quickly came to realize that, next to treating my cancer, my family would be my highest priority,” Johnson said.
“That has pretty much been the case in my life anyway, but it becomes much more important when you stare down your own mortality.”
He said he couldn't have gone through this without the love and support of family and friends and, in particular, the sacrifices his wife made.
During treatment in Seattle, he never felt like he wasn’t giving enough to the residents of Walla Walla County.
“Elected officials don’t have a specific vacation time. … I just know in the nearly over eight years that I have been a county commissioner, I’ve put in plenty of time. If it was a position that accrued say four weeks of vacation a year, I'd have a bank that I hadn’t used.”
Kimball calls Johnson "Mr. Steady" because he has been around long enough to know what's coming.
“He can anticipate what’s coming, and in that regard, it’s helpful to look ahead where a lot of things that happened to us happened to us relatively quickly, and unfortunately, we do not have lots of time to consider it,” he said. “A pandemic being a perfect example of that.”
Johnson said he felt he gave the job everything he could. Though he didn’t have his boots on the ground during the recent flooding event, he commended the other two commissioners and the Public Works and Emergency Management departments for their excellent job.
“Where I fell short, I feel like my seatmates Commissioner Kimball and Commissioner Tompkins took a little responsibility for me, and the job got done.”
Johnson said he expected to be back to normal, attending meetings in person and working in the office, but with the coronavirus, he continues to work from home, as the new norm for all commissioners.
“It’s difficult times for everybody, and I am happy to have Jim back and be back up to full strength,” Kimball said.