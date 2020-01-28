Applicants sought for Civil Service Commission

A vacancy will open on Walla Walla County's Civil Service Commission on March 31.
Duties of the commission are to make rules and regulations based on the state statute and oversee the appointments, promotions, demotions, suspensions and discharges of Sheriff's Office employees, according to county staff.
Applicants, who are interviewed by county commissioners, must be U.S. citizens and residents of the county for at least two years. The term is six years, and the commission meets at least once a month.
No member, after appointment, can hold any salaried public office position or be employed by the county and must serve without compensation, according to a release.
Applications are available at the County Commissioners' Office in the Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 W. Main St., or can be downloaded from the county's website at www.co.walla-walla.wa.us.
Forms must be submitted by noon on Feb. 27.