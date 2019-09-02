When: Due to the Labor Day holiday, meetings this week will be Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday meeting starts at 9:30 a.m. and will recess at noon. Meeting will reconvene at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday’s workshop begins at 9:30 a.m.
Where: Walla Walla County Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 W. Main St., Walla Walla.
Tuesday
REMODEL: Award contract for remodel of county Elections Department.
COMMUNITY HEALTH: Approve grant applications and agreement with Third Sector New England Inc. for A Way Home Washington program.
PLANNING: Presentation of recommendations for the 2019 final docket of Comprehensive Plan and Development Regulation amendments. Discussion and possible action to follow. Not a public hearing and no testimony to be taken.
WATER SYSTEM: Request to approve county and Port of Walla Walla expenditures from Economic Development Sales Tax funds for Wallua Dodd Water System Improvement Project.
BUDGET: Presentation scheduled for 11:20 a.m. of 2020 preliminary county budget by county Auditor Karen Martin.
Wednesday
WORKSHOP: Reports and unfinished or miscellaneous business to come before the board.