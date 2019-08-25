When: Monday and Tuesday. Monday’s meeting starts at 9:15 a.m. for review of vouchers, warrants and electronic payments. Reconvenes at 9:30 a.m. for regular business. Commissioners will recess at noon and reconvene at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday’s workshop begins at 9:30 a.m.

Where: Walla Walla County Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 W. Main St., Walla Walla.

Monday

BID AWARD: Approve contract for replacement of camera server for the Public Safety Building.

ELECTIONS: Open bids for remodel of Elections Department.

BUDGET: 2019 budget update with county Auditor Karen Martin and county Treasurer Gordon Heimbigner.

LEASE: Discussion to determine whether it is desirable to lease county property and, if so, possibly take action to set a public hearing on matter.

GRANT: Execute closeout report for state Department of Commerce Community Development Block Grant contract.

Tuesday

WORKSHOP: Miscellaneous or unfinished business to come before the board.

