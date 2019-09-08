When: Monday and Tuesday. Monday’s meeting starts at 9:15 a.m. for review of payments and vouchers and reconvenes at 9:30 a.m. for regular meeting. Commissioners will recess at noon and reconvene at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday’s workshop begins at 9:30 a.m.
Where: Walla Walla County Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 W. Main St.
Monday
SURPLUS: Public hearing at 10:15 a.m. to consider declaring certain equipment and miscellaneous parts and tools belonging to Public Works Department as surplus to allow for sale. Action on item to follow.
SAND: Authorize public works director to award contract for winter road sand materials.
PERSONNEL: Approve revised job description approval form for administrative services supervisor for Court Services.
REMODEL: Award contract for remodel of space in County Courthouse to house Elections Department.
HOMELESSNESS: Presentation at 11:15 a.m. of 2018 Affordable Housing and Homeless Housing Fund Report.
GRANTS: Approve recommendations of Community Health Advisory Board to fund various grants through 2020 Developmental Disability Funding and the 2020 Coordinated Homeless Housing Funding.
Tuesday
WORKSHOP: Unfinished or miscellaneous business to come before the board.