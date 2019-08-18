When: Monday and Tuesday. Monday’s meeting starts at 9:30 a.m., recesses at noon and reconvenes at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday’s workshop begins at 9:30 a.m.
Where: Walla Walla County Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 W. Main St.
Monday
PUBLIC HEALTH: Approve request to renew grants from various foundations, trusts and community support programs for Access to Baby and Child Dentistry program.
AUDIT: Entrance audit meeting with State Auditor’s Office representatives concerning audit of financial and federal components of 2018 county budget.
BUDGET: Review of various draft preliminary 2020 budgets, such as the Board of Equalization and Indigent Legal Services, which are under commissioners’ oversight. No other county elected or departmental budget will be part of review.
REPORTS: Reports, updates and consent agenda items from departments and elected officials.
Tuesday
WORKSHOP: Unfinished or miscellaneous business to come before the board.