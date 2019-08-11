When: Monday and Tuesday. Monday’s meeting starts at 9:15 a.m. to review vouchers and payments on consent agenda. Meeting reconvenes at 9:30 a.m., recesses at noon and reconvenes at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday’s workshop begins at 9:30 a.m.
Where: Walla Walla County Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 W. Main St.
Monday
CORRECTIONS: Request for approval to proceed with project to retrofit underutilized area in County Jail to add temporary holding areas.
ROAD PROJECTS: Award contracts for Port Kelly Road and Dodd Road railroad crossing projects.
SHERIFF: Presentation and review of expenditures proposed for county’s portion ($5,241) of 2019 federal Byrne Justice Assistance Grant. Funds to be used to acquire technology equipment, including computers and portable radios. Also approve agreement with city of Walla Walla relative to grant.
COMMUNITY HEALTH: Presentation by Seth Elsen from state Department of Ecology cnocerning overview regional loan program to aid homeowners to repair or replace on-site wastewater treatment systems.
PLANNING: Workshop to review ordinance regarding maximum density of mobile-manufactured home parks and residential uses in the Burbank Residential Zoning District.
Tuesday
WORKSHOP: Miscellaneous or unfinished business to come before the board.