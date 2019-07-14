When: Monday and Tuesday. Monday’s meeting starts at 9:15 a.m. for review of payments and reconvenes at 9:30 a.m. then recesses at noon and reconvenes at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday’s meeting begins at 10 a.m. this week.
Where: Walla Walla County Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 W. Main St., Walla Walla.
Monday
COMMUNITY HEALTH: Provide direction to county Department of Community Health on options for management of county-owned permanent supportive houses in Walla Walla and College Place.
STRATEGIC PLAN: Presentation on 2020-2024 Department of Community Health Strategic Plan.
MICRO-BUSINESS: Presentation by city of Walla Walla on Micro-Business Assistance Program.
CLOSED SESSION: Executive session at 11:30 a.m. for collective bargaining negotiations.
Tuesday
INSURANCE: Informal meeting with Jon Kaino, executive director of the Washington Counties Insurance Fund.