When: Monday and Tuesday. Monday’s meeting starts at 9:15 a.m. for review of vouchers, warrants and electronic payments. Reconvenes at 9:30 a.m. for regular business. Commissioners will recess at noon and reconvene at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday’s workshop begins at 2 p.m. this week.
Where: Walla Walla County Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 W. Main St., Walla Walla.
Monday
BUDGET: Public hearing at 9:30 a.m. to consider amendments to the 2019 county budget. Action on item may follow.
JAIL: Award contract for remodel project to increase number of temporary holding cells in County Jail.
FINANCES: Budget update by county Treasurer Gordon Heimbigner and county Auditor Karen Martin.
RESERVE FUND: Proposal to set parameters for use of funds in current expense reserve fund.
PLANNING: Approve elimination of a non-access easement in Greystone Heights on Beet Road.
BUILDING FEES: Workshop on possible revisions to county code for building and permit plan review fees.
Tuesday
AUDIT: Exit meeting with State Auditor’s Office representatives on audit of financial and federal components of 2018 county budget.