When: 9:15 a.m. Monday
Where: Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 W. Main St.
STREETS: Request for reimbursable work from the Port of Walla Walla to replace city traffic signs and crack seal city streets in the city of Prescott.
FLOOD CONTROL: Set a hearing date for the 2020 Mill Creek Flood Control Zone District Assessment.
CLOSED SESSION: Possible executive session at 10:30 a.m.
UNION AGREEMENT: Approve chairman to sign the participation agreement with United Employees Benefit Trust for Corrections Union.
NEW POSITION: Approve records and archive clerk for the Department of Community Health.
PUBLIC MEETING: Consider lease of county property, continued from July 15.
BUDGET: Discuss county adopting biennial budget beginning in 2022.