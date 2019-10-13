When: 9:15 a.m. Monday

Where: Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 W. Main St.

STREETS: Request for reimbursable work from the Port of Walla Walla to replace city traffic signs and crack seal city streets in the city of Prescott.

FLOOD CONTROL: Set a hearing date for the 2020 Mill Creek Flood Control Zone District Assessment.

CLOSED SESSION: Possible executive session at 10:30 a.m.

UNION AGREEMENT: Approve chairman to sign the participation agreement with United Employees Benefit Trust for Corrections Union.

NEW POSITION: Approve records and archive clerk for the Department of Community Health.

PUBLIC MEETING: Consider lease of county property, continued from July 15.

BUDGET: Discuss county adopting biennial budget beginning in 2022.

