When: Monday and Tuesday. Monday’s meeting starts at 9:30 a.m., recesses at noon and reconvenes at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday’s workshop begins at 9:30 a.m.
Where: Walla Walla County Public Health and Legislative Building, 314 W. Main St.
Monday
CORRECTIONS: Approve replacement of video recording server and software at county jail.
TRANSPORTATION: Public hearing at 10:15 a.m. to consider adoption of the Six-Year Transportation Improvement Program. Action on item may follow.
PERSONNEL: Possible executive sessions to discuss qualifications of an applicant for employment or review performance of a public employee, collective bargaining negotiations and litigation or pending litigation.
Tuesday
WORKSHOP: Miscellaneous or unfinished business to come before the board.