In the midst of Mill Creek flooding in early February, portions of the city’s drinking-water line were broken upstream of Walla Walla in Oregon, according to officials.
Part of Mill Creek Road became the channel for Mill Creek thanks to the flooding, and this violent change in the water’s pathway broke sections of the line that supplies water to the treatment plant and then to residents of the city, according to staff.
The city is now using two of its seven wells through the Aquifer Storage and Recovery program to supply water to residents. This water was treated before the flooding and is safe to drink, according to officials.
The creek must be routed back into its former channel before the water line can be repaired or replaced, according to city staff.
The Public Works Department is currently coordinating with other agencies to restore this line.
Damage involved about 1,400 feet of the 14-mile water line, said Ki Bealey, public works director. The repair project is going out to bid this week.
“Determining the actual amount of repair is part of the contract because we cannot see all of the damage to the line,” he said.
The line is estimated to be back in service sometime in May, Bealey said.
The Aquifer Storage and Recovery program was established in 1999 and involves injecting treated drinking water from the watershed into the wells for recovery at a later date when needed, according to the city’s website.
City well water goes through the same purification and testing process as surface water, city staff said. The wells are capable of meeting the water needs for up to 10 years.
City staff submitted a damage assessment for $2.5 million for all of the damages and costs during the flooding event, Bealey said. The preliminary damage assessment for the water line was around $1.5 million.
Other damages include a water system the city operates up Mill Creek for $250,000, the communication line between the water plant and the intake for $100,000 and the cost to pump water from the wells until the surface water system is back online for $380,000, he said.
The city included debris clean-up in it’s assessment for $250,000 and protective measures for $30,000, Bealey said.
These assessments were estimates and staff hope the actual work will be less costly, he said.
“Measures to protect the pipe from future damage are included with the request for bids,” he said.
Walla Walla City Council declared an emergency allowing for contracts to be executed without competitive bidding, Mayor Tom Scribner said.
“During the event, Mill Creek moved from one side of the valley to the other, wiping out homes, roads and the transmission line with the road, trees and bridges,” Bealey said.
Repairs to this water line were made when the water line washed out during the 1996 flood event as well, he said.
The community wasn’t kept updated on the water line issue as expected because of failures on the city’s website, but notifications are now working again after a 10-day maintenance period, city staff said. The information was released via social media, however.