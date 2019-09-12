The deteriorating “Welcome to Historic Walla Walla” mural that greets visitors entering town from the east will soon be gone, but community leaders say that doesn’t mean the giant Mill Creek water tank on U.S. Highway 12 will be blank forever.
“This is an obvious place where the community’s going to rise up and say, ‘Let’s redo the mural,’” resident Bruce Johnson said Wednesday to City Council members before they voted unanimously to accept the low bid for $336,501 to sandblast and repaint the two 7-million-gallon steel tanks (each 100,000 square feet, or the size of two football fields, Public Works Director Ki Bealey said) at the Mill Creek water treatment plant.
Johnson also said — speaking as a member of Noon Rotary, which paid for the bulk of the mural originally completed in 2004 — that the Rotary club would likely be interested in helping replace the greeting, with aid from the others in the community.
Club leaders, city staff and even the original mural artist, local resident Karen Heinzman, have agreed that the mural has had problems from day one — the paint won’t stick properly to the tanks because of moisture, heat and other issues. Rotary stopped paying to have the mural maintained several years ago.
“We have a responsibility to maintain these very expensive tanks,” City Manager Nabiel Shawa told City Council on Wednesday, but he and Mayor Barbara Clark agreed that this “routine maintenance work” to the water tanks does not mean a new mural, even a type of all-weather vinyl wrap with a similar welcome greeting, couldn’t be installed later.
The city’s budget for this project, which will come out of the drinking water fund, does not include money to repaint the mural, which estimates say would cost around $40,000. “It would be questionable to justify spending Drinking Water Funds on the aesthetic element,” agenda notes on the item stated.
Shawa noted that this project saw a very competitive bidding process, unusual for such routine work. Twelve bidders responded to the city’s ad, quoting costs from the low bid awarded to Long Painting Company, of Kent, Wash., for $336,501 to the highest quote at over $1 million. Companies from as far away as Avon, N.Y., and Baltimore, Md., participated in the bid.