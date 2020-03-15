You are the owner of this article.
Washington Park to get surveillance camera

Park vandalism

Repeated instances of people painting graffiti on a mural wall at Washington Park reached a point that staff had to completely cover up the mural that was painted by a neighborhood group, led by Commitment to Community, in 2007. Staff estimates the Parks and Recreation Department spends $10,000 to $20,000 annually to address vandalism, staff said.

A surveillance camera will be installed at the northeast corner of Washington Park, the Walla Walla City Council decided Wednesday after lengthy discussion.

The Parks and Recreation Department budget will fund $8,000 for the one-camera system. Director Andy Coleman said he thinks it will save money by reducing vandalism and other crime.

“It appears it has deterred crime in other places and provides a sense of security in the park,” he said, adding that officials in other communities using park surveillance cameras have told him they are effective.

City Attorney Tim Donaldson, however, said, “I don’t want to give the impression that this will solve crimes. It won’t ... There is not an incident in all of the cases I’ve handled that I recall us ever using cameras to identify a defendant.”

The camera system detects activity and sends a notification to staff as a text, Coleman said. The footage will not be monitored unless there is an incident.

Law enforcement will use video as an investigative to identify suspects in the area when the acts are committed, Police Chief Scott Bieber said. The department also will log reports to collect data on the effectiveness of the camera as a crime deterrent.

Coleman said he thinks it provide a sense of security at Washington Park, the highest used park in the city.

“I know a lot of the community members in that area were very concerned about the safety in that area. So I think it’s a good idea,” Councilwoman Susan Nakonieczny said.

Chloe LeValley can be reached at chloelevalley@wwub.com or 509-526-8326.

