A group of five Walla Walla residents appointed by the mayor and approved by City Council will be in charge of deciding on increases or decreases in Council salaries going forward.
Current compensation rates — at $400 per month for Council members and $500 per month for the mayor — were last set by a vote of the Council on May 9, 2007, according to City Manager Nabiel Shawa.
When the Council itself sets its salary, the decision doesn't take effect until each elected position begins a new term, limiting the body's ability to "give itself a raise," so to speak.
But though a majority of the Council agreed during Wednesday evening's meeting that the rates should be reviewed again, the seven elected officials decided unanimously to create a salary commission rather than have Council take action itself.
The commission, governed by state laws, will review Council salaries every three years — a period set Wednesday by the city's leaders — and will independently decide on Council rates.
The elected officials will have no ability to govern decisions made by the commission — whether it decides to increase or decrease Council salaries.
Several Council members stated Wednesday that an increase would be appropriate, in their opinion, not only because of the time commitment required and the burden of responsibility placed on those elected but also to "draw a more diverse group" of people willing to run for office, including those who might not have "the luxury of volunteering," as Council member Yazmin Bahena put it, or to help offset child care needs and so forth.