Walla Walla city street lights will soon be energy- and cost-efficient with the conversion of 1,500 to LED lights.
The installation will begin Monday and will be completed by the end of August, according to a release.
These LED lights will save the city about $8,000 a month in electricity costs.
The conversion is made possible by an incentive from Pacific Power’s Wattsmart program and will be performed by DJ Electric, the release stated.
During the installation process, the city asks residents to be cautious and courteous of workers in the roadway.