On Wednesday, June 30, the Washington State Department of Ecology unveiled the final draft of their strategic water plan for the Walla Walla Basin in a report addressed to Gov. Jay Inslee. This 200-page document is the beginning of developing and implementing a plan for water security in a region that impacts both Washington and Oregon, the Walla Walla Basin.
Chair of the Walla Walla Watershed Management Partnership Judith Johnson shared that the bi-state collaboration is part of what makes this project so special.
“It's an integrated plan,” said Johnson. “The idea is that whatever work gets done in the basin is coordinated between entities so they complement each other and make the decisions together about how the plan should be implemented.”
The Walla Walla Water 2050 Strategic Plan sets out to put more water in the Walla Walla Basin while maintaining a strong agriculture economy and domestic water supply.
Some of what is being considered in the 30-year plan includes the impacts of climate change, implementing land-use planning and examining cropping changes. The plan hopes to monitor water usage as a way to measure success of the different sustainability projects outlined.
The Walla Walla River dries up during the warmer, summertime months, and the city of Walla Walla is then forced to supplement surface water with water pumped from a deep basalt aquifer.
The Strategic Plan Advisory Committee was formed to help create a solution. Committee members come from local, state, tribal and federal governments, irrigation districts, the Washington Water Trust, the Walla Walla Basin Watershed Council, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Oregon Water Resources Department.
Together with the Washington State Department of Ecology Office of Columbia River, the Walla Walla Watershed Management Partnership and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, the Walla Walla Water 2050 Strategic Plan Advisory Committee and partners formed five work groups to create the plan over the past two years.
The past few years
In 2009, the Walla Walla Watershed Management Partnership was authorized by the state legislature as a 10-year pilot program. This partnership allowed local groups to make decisions about water with community needs, such as irrigation for agriculture and wildlife, in mind.
In 2019, the state legislature extended the pilot program through June 30 this year, under Senate Bill 5352. This time allowed the pilot to perform evaluations, continue Walla Walla flow enhancement work and develop the 30-year strategic water plan in collaboration with the Washington State Department of Ecology.
A five-year long study conducted by the U.S. Geological Survey began in April 2020 by taking an inventory of wells in the Walla Walla Basin to understand the groundwater system and to collect data to guide future water management decisions. The data from the study has deepened stakeholders' understanding of how much water enters and leaves the Walla Walla Basin.
In May 2021, stakeholders in the Walla Walla River Basin asked for public input on the primary draft of the strategic 30-year plan. Comments were accepted online through May 24, 2021.
What’s next?
Director of the Washington State Department of Ecology Office of Columbia River Thomas Tebb shared that the next step in this process is an environmental report. His office received funding for the 2021-23 biennium to assist completion of the strategic plan and develop a programmatic environmental impact statement. Johnson explained that this statement will guide the strategic plan as it is implemented and establish a governance structure for an organization working within the plan.
An ongoing flow study that began April 2021 will also be wrapped into the strategic plan. This Walla Walla Basin Watershed Council study looks at how to maintain water supply for agriculture while increasing in-stream flows for fish populations.
Tebb shared his excitement over the progress of the strategic plan and is most proud of the amount and quality of work that was able to be completed during the pandemic.
Johnson shared in this excitement and is looking forward to the future of the plan.
“I'm sure we'll do more work on everything because, as detailed as it is, it's gonna take a lot more detail at implementation,” said Johnson.