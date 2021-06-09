Walla Walla officials are again considering an ambulance utility fee for city residents that would raise money for a service heavily subsidized from the city’s own coffers.
A similar idea was floated in 2019 but postponed while more information was gathered. Now the team is back to the table with a new plan to help keep the paramedic service operational.
A proposed $12.65 monthly rate to begin in January 2023 will likely go before City Council for a public hearing and vote in August.
Walla Walla Fire Chief Bob Yancey and consultants with FCS Group presented options to Council members during their regular workshop Monday, June 7.
“As you know, the ambulance fund has been operating in the red since about 2017, requiring annual subsidies from the general fund to keep us afloat,” Yancey told Council members.
The chief estimates that about $1.2 million will need to be shifted from the general fund to cover ambulance costs in 2021 and again in 2022 — that’s after all the other funding is counted, including transportation charges to users, the city’s portion of EMS levy funds and state reimbursements.
Increased demand for the service and higher cost of operations will likely mean a $4.7 million shortfall in 2023, based on the study by FCS. That’s the portion the city would have to float, if no ambulance utility was charged, of an estimated $8.3 million for operating the ambulance service that year.
Costs include the basic infrastructure needed to respond to a single call for service, including dispatch, labor, training, equipment, supplies and maintenance.
“What we’re trying to decide is what can we do to stop these last-minute, year-end transfers to ambulance out of the general fund so it can stand on its own two feet and so we avoid issues with the auditor’s office,” City Manager Nabiel Shawa said.
In addition, the city isn’t currently putting aside any money for vehicle replacement, according to the city manager, and that concerns Yancey, who said the fire department had two ambulances out of commission last week, “and it always makes us a little nervous when that happens.”
The city’s biennium budget ends in 2022, which makes 2023 the first logical year to begin a utility fee, staff said, though the Council could choose to begin sooner.
What happens, Council member Riley Clubb asked, if an ambulance utility fee isn’t approved?
The Council will have to decide on its priorities, Shawa said. New equipment for ambulance crews might have to be denied, or other city services would have to be cut.
Parks and libraries are most often affected “when our backs are against the wall,” Shawa said. Because they are not required, as fire and ambulance services are.
“But they contribute to a really, really high quality of life,” he said.
Regardless, the city might not be able to mow as often or might have to cut back on flowers downtown or reduce hours at the library.
“There is going to be an impact, I just can’t tell you exactly what it will be,” the city manager said.
To fully cover the cost of ambulance services not paid for with revenue and reimbursements, the city would need to charge a utility fee of $38.71 per month. But this is not being proposed, staff said.
In addition, ambulance transport and other services fees would stay the same with this new plan, according to staff.
A separate issue raised by Council member Ted Koehler was how such a fee might be affected by a regional fire authority, if formed. Several area fire districts have recently discussed consolidation.
Yancey said that while interest is still high for this, “talks have slowed with COVID.” In any case, an ambulance utility fee would still be needed for that new authority, he said.