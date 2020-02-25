Walla Walla seeks safer pedestrian crossings

After a study revealed that more than half of the city’s fatal or serious injury crashes in five years involved pedestrians or bicyclists, the city has moved toward improving the crossings where these crashes occurred.
Walla Walla City Council approved a design contract this month with H.W. Lochner, a construction engineering company based in Chicago, for design of the Citywide Pedestrian Safety Improvements Project.
This project will add curb extensions, ramps that comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, lighting enhancements, new striping and rapid flashing beacons to several street crossings.
Locations to enhance were identified as having high pedestrian traffic factors such as access to schools, hospitals, residential and commercial areas and a history of crashes.
The crossing locations chosen for the project, according to the city’s civil engineer and manager of this project Doug Eaton, include the following:
- Second Avenue and Morton Street
- Wilbur Avenue and Hobson Street
- Alder Street and Bridge Street
- Poplar Street and Sixth Avenue
- Poplar Street and Seventh Avenue
- Poplar Street and Twelfth Avenue
- Poplar Street and Avery Street
In 2018, the city’s Local Road Safety Plan was completed by DKS Associates. The analysis identified 31 fatal or serious injury crashes over five years throughout Walla Walla, 17 of which involved a pedestrian or bicyclist.
The city submitted a grant application for the federal 2018 City Safety Program. In January 2019, the city was notified that it had been awarded $466,000, according to a report.
There are multiple design aspects of the project that staff did not have the qualifications to complete themselves including surveying, right-of-way acquisition, geotechnical investigations and lighting design, according to a report.
The city requested proposals for an engineer to take over the project, Eaton said. H.W. Lochner was chosen to spearhead the design.
“Most of the contract with H.W. Lochner will utilize the money from the grant received in February of 2019,” Eaton said.
There is a 10% local match of $16,000 the city must provide that is taken from local transportation funds, he said.
The grant will also cover estimated construction costs, but that could change depending on actual construction costs, he said.
Construction costs are estimated at about $320,000, said Public Works Director Ki Bealey.
Design and right-of-way work will be performed in 2020, and construction will occur in 2021, Eaton said.
“The goal of the project is to make it as safe as we can for pedestrians,” he said.