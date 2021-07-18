The city of Walla Walla is seeking six residents to write statements regarding the Transportation Benefit District sales tax proposition for the general election voter guide.
Three residents are needed to prepare an explanatory statement in favor of the proposition, and three are needed to prepare a statement in opposition, according to a Friday, July 16, release,.
The Walla Walla City Council voted to put a ballot measure before voters on Nov. 2, 2021, to determine whether the Transportation Benefit District’s 0.2% sales tax enacted by 61.7% of voters in 2012 should be renewed for an additional 10 years.
These tax funds are used exclusively for road improvements.
At a Wednesday, July 14, City Council meeting, city transportation engineer Monte Puymon presented a resolution authorizing an explanatory statement for a public vote on the continuation of the 0.2% sales tax.
He explained at the meeting that the Transportation Benefit District sales tax promotes grant funding for street improvements.
“We’ve realized we’ve been able to leverage this TBD sales tax funding in many other ways,” said Puymon. “So for every dollar of TBD funds, we’ve gotten over five and a half dollars in other funding, primarily through grants.”
The 10-year district program that expires June 30, 2022, raises $1 million to $1.2 million per year for transportation improvement projects.
The explanatory statements with the names of the committee members will be included in the local voters pamphlet for the Nov. 2 election.
Citizens can access an online form to notify the city clerk’s office of interest to serve on the committee. Submissions expressing interest are due by 4 p.m. on July 22.
Residents can also participate in a 2021 Walla Walla streets evaluation and priority assessment via Cobalt Community Research to inform the city of current street priorities.