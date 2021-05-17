How do you feel about camouflaged wireless towers in residential areas? The city of Walla Walla wants to hear from residents.
Staff posted an informational video and survey on the city’s website Friday, May 14, and it will be available until June 2.
An additional public comment period will happen after staff prepares drafted code revisions.
The survey also asks design questions on how residents prefer the facilities be camouflaged, the preferred height and more.
Wireless facilities transmit or receive radio frequencies, microwave or other signals for commercial communications purposes, according to the video presentation.
Communication groups, representing AT&T and Verizon, requested that the city consider revising its municipal code to allow for wireless communications facilities within residential zones on non-residential land (such as churches, professional buildings and so forth) using camouflaged design and technologies, the release stated.
These might be towers made to look like trees, church spires with hidden communication devices and others.
The request was made, city planner Melissa Shumake said, because of an increased reliance on wireless networks, heightened by the COVID-19 pandemic causing people to work from home.
“Of the survey responses that I’ve gotten so far, people really do indicate that they have a need personally. People living here in Walla Walla say that they have bad service at home,” Shumake said. “So it’s not just that the wireless industry is just trying to put more towers up. They’re doing it because they know that people actually need it.”
Currently, the code requires the wireless facility to be located 300 feet from any residential zoned property, Shumake said in the video.
Shumake said in 1991, “communications towers,” now known as “wireless communication facilities,” were allowed with a conditional use in residential zones and were later permitted.
In 2001, the city received a permit application for a cell tower to be built on church property in a residential zone. During the public process, opposition was raised, she said.
According to previous U-B reporting, the proposed plan was to erect a 75-foot tower near the First Assembly of God Church at 1919 Fern Ave. Opponents said the tower would be an eyesore, disrupt the aesthetics of the southeast Walla Walla residential area and hurt property values.
Walla Walla City Council adopted emergency ordinances banning the acceptance of new permit applications to build the structures in areas zoned residential and public uses, but the moratorium did not apply to that particular permit, the U-B reported at the time.
Later that year, residents living near the First Assembly church filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn a city ruling that allowed Qwest Wireless LLC to build an antenna tower in their Fern Avenue neighborhood.
According to previous U-B coverage, the suit was dismissed when Qwest verbally agreed not to build it.
Shumake said that in 2003, the Council passed an ordinance prohibiting the wireless communication facilities in residential zones.
Now the city is seeking public input on potential code changes for camouflaged wireless facilities and offering a video presentation with details about the industry’s request, examples of stealth/camouflage design and technologies, and a timeline for code update.