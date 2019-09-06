The city of Walla Walla is seeking citizen’s views on barriers that prevent disabled people from navigating public walkways.
In a release, officials said Walla Walla is beginning the process to address accessibility to facilities such as sidewalks, curb ramps, pedestrian street crossings and walk signals. The planning process is expected to be completed by early next year.
People can visit bit.ly/2k4PPyn to learn more about the project and how they can stay involved. They can also take the ADA Self-Evaluation and Transition Plan online survey to let the city know about barriers they have found and use an online reporting tool to identify specific barriers when out in the community via mobile phones or tablets.