Walla Walla seeks design entries for new city flag

All but two city flags are left to wave in Walla Walla as the rest have been retired.
Staff is searching for a new flag design and invites residents to enter their ideas in a citywide contest.
The first official city flag, as far as records show, was designed in 2008 by Jerry Cummins, who retired in December from City Council and received one of the two flags left, city Communications Manager Brenden Koch said.
Due to wear and tear over the years, Koch said, city staff decided to have a new set of flags made that will present a visual symbol of Walla Walla’s past, present and future.
Designs will be accepted from Feb. 3 to March 9. Artists can submit their designs through an online form, by mail or in person, according to a release.
Those that meet entry guidelines will be on a ballot that the public will vote on either online or at Walla Walla City Hall, according to the city website.
Votes will be tallied, and a new ballot with the top five designs will be voted on again. The design that receives the most votes in this second round will be used to create the new flag, staff said.
The person who submits the winning design will be recognized at a City Council meeting with a certificate of appreciation and a framed copy of the design, signed by the members of the Walla Walla City Council.
The city’s announcement explained five design guidelines to follow: Keep it simple, use meaningful symbolism, use two to three basic colors, do not use lettering or seals, be distinctive or be related.
Submission guidelines released by the city included:
- Entries should be designed on a horizontal rectangle with a 5-to-3 ratio.
- Gradient colors and two-sided flag designs will not be accepted and may have to be redesigned.
- Artists can submit more than one design as long as they use separate submission forms.
- All entries become the property of the city, will be considered public domain at the completion of the project, can be modified to create a suitable file to use in manufacturing the flag and can be used for promotional purposes.
For more information and submission forms, go to ubne.ws/cityflag.