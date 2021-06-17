Walla Walla residents can vote on the city's new flag design until June 28.

The city of Walla Walla began the process of potentially changing the city flag by asking residents to submit original design ideas in the sprint of 2020, according to a city news release.

In April 2020, staff paused the project mid-process to attend to the pressing issue of responding to COVID-19.

A year later, Walla Walla Public Library staff returned to the project to set its second phase in motion and conduct a flag design contest focused on you artists.

Members from the city’s Arts Commission voted on the flag designs from both the first round of submissions and from the contest by the Public Library to decide which designs best represent Walla Walla. Commission members selected six finalists.

The final designs and their corresponding artists and explanations can be found on the city’s website.

A form at the bottom of the web page allows residents the opportunity to rank up to three of their favorite designs and vote on the potential new flag.

The three entries that receive the most votes will be submitted to the Art Commission to decide on one preferred flag. The final flag design will be presented to the City Council to decide whether or not this design should be used or if the city should keep the existing flag design.

City Flag design option 1 One of six proposed designs for Walla Walla's new city flag.

City Flag design option 2 One of six proposed designs for Walla Walla's new city flag.

City Flag design option 3 One of six proposed designs for Walla Walla's new city flag.

City Flag design option 4 One of six proposed designs for Walla Walla's new city flag.

City Flag design option 5 One of six proposed designs for Walla Walla's new city flag.