Walla Walla switched things up for its annual citizen satisfaction survey, taking a random sample of 2,000 residents, split evenly between the four wards.
The results were taken from a small pool of citizens who responded to questions in their utility bill in 2020. The survey was conducted by nonprofit Cobalt Community Research and findings were shared by William Saint Amour, the executive director at two virtual Walla Walla City Council work sessions in January and March.
Walla Walla’s overall rating in the annual citizen satisfaction survey stayed steady from the year before and remained a step up from other Washington cities with similar population size, Saint Amour said in the presentation.
Overall scores
The overall satisfaction score was 65, a six-point jump from other Washington cities, and the local government management score was 70, a 10-point jump.
Due to the pandemic, Saint Amour said the city’s scores lowered in areas like volunteering, shopping, dining, community events, economic health, and encouraging businesses to start up in the city.
“Last year was a tough year, between the pandemic, and the riots, and political turmoil, there was just a lot of anxiety in the air … we were told before we even had the survey results back that this is what’s going on and you can expect lower scores this year,” City Manager Nabiel Shawa said.
“By and large, that’s exactly what we saw here.”
Shopping opportunities overall dropped to 60, seven points from 2019. Parks and Recreation also dropped to 77, three points from 2019, among other slightly dropping scores.
The city received improved scores for spending dollars wisely, which jumped up five points from the previous year to 60.
Residents rated the city’s response to COVID-19 and other recent emergencies an average of 7.8 out of 10.
Shawa said the city had low scores on things to do for the millennial age group.
“We need to work on that,” he said. “We want children in our town, we want young adults to come back to our town and establish their careers here … They’re looking for that kind of entertainment and things to do, and we’re weak in that area, so that’s another area to pay attention to.”
Transportation score
However, transportation overall went up to 65, a five-point increase from 2019.
Shawa said he attributes this improvement to public works employees who are accelerating in applying and receiving grants and the Isaacs Avenue corridor project completed last year.
He said the department has excellent work habits, meeting deadlines, delivering on time and budget, allowing more funding to come to the city.
“On the last two bridge awards, they gave us the initial grant, and then they came back with more money for us,” Shawa said. “Where did that money come from? It came from other jurisdictions that weren’t delivering on the projects.”
Though the city improved its score, street maintenance was the most critical service to residents but ranked the lowest.
“This is going to be decades-long,” he said. “We started down this road in 2010 here we are in 2021, and we’ve got another solid decade to 15 years of work to really even start to get caught up, and then we have to maintain it. That was the problem we were in.”
Shawa explained a recession in the ‘80s caused the city to stop maintaining streets in town. The city went from about 14 street employees to three and backed off on an aggressive construction and maintenance schedule.
“So that’s our challenge with streets. It’s huge, and it’s hundreds of millions of dollars, unfortunately,” he said.
Residents also expressed strong support for the creation, expansion and permanence of pedestrian spaces, and the renewal of the Transportation Benefit District, a transportation improvement program funded through a 0.2% sales tax increase.
Police score
Though the city received slightly lower scores than previous years, police services remained high in performance and importance, with an overall satisfaction score of 80.
Shawa said the police department has a good organizational culture that has been with the department for a long time.
“I think by and large that’s the way our police department really thinks and operates, and I think that’s just reflected in the scores they care about this community,” he said.
He gave examples of this, one being when an officer bought a child a new soccer ball when he saw the kid’s ball pop and was crying. He offered another example, when a police officer resolved an incident involving a domestic violence issue in 2014. A man was waving a gun in his hand, and the officer approached the armed guy slowly, read his body language, and took the gun out of his hand.
The east ward gave the police department the highest rankings across the board compared to other wards, Shawa said in a presentation.
However, the west ward’s score under fair and equitable law enforcement was significantly lower, 73, compared to the east ward’s, 83.
“This is another indicator that we’ve got work to do in the west ward,” Shawa said in the presentation.
Residents scored the city lower than previous years in the availability of services in Spanish, and only 7% of the respondents identified themselves as Hispanic or Latino.
Those respondents gave the city an average score of 61 in overall Spanish services at the police department.
“We know we have to improve our services in Spanish,” Shawa said.
He said the city would continue to provide communication and services in English and Spanish and bring on more bilingual staff.
“This is a priority of the city. We want a more diverse workplace. We want a more multilingual workplace, even multicultural, because it’s not just the language, it’s the whole culture that affects how we behave and what we do,” he said.
The survey results give the city feedback on how well they’re performing on the services they deliver, their priorities, and where the city should focus, Shawa said.
It will also be a good resource for future administrations to look back at the data as artificial intelligence improves to start digesting and looking at all of the data from different angles to see trends.
“We’re also serving our successors as well,” he said.
The data across wards
Data collected shows how each ward responded, and response rates for the west ward were the lowest among all other wards, 12%.
The east ward received the highest response rate at 34%, the south ward’s response rate was 28% and the central ward’s was 27%.
Additionally, response demographics skewed toward people older than 55, who own their own home, have a college degree, and white men.
Scores in the west ward averaged significantly lower in government management than in other wards.
“What that data tells us is that the people in the wards that responded to the survey don’t see the city or evaluate the city in various ways the same and it’s overwhelmingly tipped higher scores from the south ward than the other three wards,” Mayor Tom Scribner said.
He said he thinks the differences in the scores between the wards suggest the Council needs to be more conscious about the different parts of town that are not feeling as positive about the city’s efforts.
The overall government score was highest in the south ward with 73. The west ward had the lowest score, 63.
For the score of trustworthy leaders, the west ward had 58, and the south ward had 70.
Scribner said there was a marked disparity between the south ward and the other three wards.
“Maybe, consciously or unconsciously, maybe we favor that part of town, or maybe we’re just socioeconomically, demographically more representative of that part of town and what we have the town do, where we focus our efforts… may benefit a part of town/certain socioeconomic group more than others,” he said.
The city has been conducting the survey annually since 2013 and saw improvement in government trust, jumping more than 10 points.
Shawa said he attributes this to always telling people how it is.
“If you want to maintain the trust, which is the most important thing, you just got to be straight with the public. And that takes time, and that’s what we have to do at the west ward … we’ve got to build that trust out there.”