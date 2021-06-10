Pride month at Walla Walla Public Library

Walla Walla Public Library employee Mary Lubbers has been refilling the book selection in the "Be true, Be brave, Be proud" display for youth for Pride month.

 Courtesy photo

Books and more for Pride month are in the “Be true, Be brave, Be proud” displays at Walla Walla Public Library.

Library technician Mary Lubbers said there are two displays of reading material and community information, one for adults and one for youth.

Book titles in the adult display include "Alice isn't Dead" by Joseph Fink, "Tell the wolves I'm home" by Carol Rifka Brunt, "The Color Purple" by Alice Walker and "Tomorrow Will Be Different: love, loss, and the fight for trans equality" by Sarah McBride.

For youth, there is "The Mermaid, the Witch, and the Sea" by Maggie Tokuda-Hall, "Last Night at the Telegraph Club" by Malinda Lo and "Families" by Susan Kuklin.

Age-appropriate material in the youth display is being checked out daily, Lubbers said, noting the library has been commemorating Pride month for a few years now.

The library fulfills an important role for lesbian, bisexual, gay, transgender and queer people, she said.

“It’s important that people who identify as part of the LGBTQ community have materials that are inclusive of everybody and that the library is welcoming to everyone.”

Her hope is that making information and relevant stories visible and accessible will give readers exposure to people they might not see in everyday life.

The displays will be up through the end of June. For more information, go to ubne.ws/librarypride or call 509-527-4550.

Sheila Hagar can be reached at sheilahagar@wwub.com or 526-8322.

Tags

Sheila Hagar has written for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin since 1998. Sheila covers health, social services and city government in Milton-Freewater, Athena and Weston in the Walla Walla Valley.