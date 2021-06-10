Books and more for Pride month are in the “Be true, Be brave, Be proud” displays at Walla Walla Public Library.
Library technician Mary Lubbers said there are two displays of reading material and community information, one for adults and one for youth.
Book titles in the adult display include "Alice isn't Dead" by Joseph Fink, "Tell the wolves I'm home" by Carol Rifka Brunt, "The Color Purple" by Alice Walker and "Tomorrow Will Be Different: love, loss, and the fight for trans equality" by Sarah McBride.
For youth, there is "The Mermaid, the Witch, and the Sea" by Maggie Tokuda-Hall, "Last Night at the Telegraph Club" by Malinda Lo and "Families" by Susan Kuklin.
Age-appropriate material in the youth display is being checked out daily, Lubbers said, noting the library has been commemorating Pride month for a few years now.
The library fulfills an important role for lesbian, bisexual, gay, transgender and queer people, she said.
“It’s important that people who identify as part of the LGBTQ community have materials that are inclusive of everybody and that the library is welcoming to everyone.”
Her hope is that making information and relevant stories visible and accessible will give readers exposure to people they might not see in everyday life.
The displays will be up through the end of June. For more information, go to ubne.ws/librarypride or call 509-527-4550.